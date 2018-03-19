Suspect killed in trooper involved shooting identified

The suspect killed by a KSP trooper on Monday has been identified.

Rueben Ruffin Jr., 24-years-old, of Frankfort, Kentucky has been identified as the man killed in Monday's trooper involved shooting. The trooper who fired his weapon, Blake Owens, 27-years-old, of Owensboro.

Trooper Corey King says it started Monday afternoon with a call of a driver doing donuts in a field. Authorities responded to the 300 block of Hillbridge Road in Daviess County.

They say the found the black jeep, but not Ruffin. That Jeep was stolen out of Lexington, KY, according to KSP.

A short time later, authorities say they saw him running out the back door of a nearby house. Authorities think Ruffin may have been burglarizing it.

They say he hopped back in the Jeep, did more donuts, and drove deep into the field where he crashed into a ditch. Ruffin then ran away, through the field.

At that point, state police say the Trooper Owens was able to catch up with Ruffin, who had a gun in his hand. We're told he refused to drop the gun and kept walking toward the trooper.

State police say Ruffin then pointed the gun at the trooper and the trooper responded by shooting the suspect. Ruffin was taken by ambulance to Owensboro Health, but he later died.

Trooper Owens was not hurt and has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and we will update this story when new information is made available.

