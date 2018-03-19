KSP: Suspect killed in shooting refused to drop gun, pointed it at trooper

KSP Trooper Cory King address the media following a situation where one person was killed. (WFIE)

A suspect is dead after a shooting involving a trooper in Owensboro.

Trooper Corey King says it started Monday afternoon with a call of a driver doing donuts in a field. Authorities responded to the 300 block of Hillbridge Road in Daviess County.

They say the found the black jeep, but not the driver. That Jeep was stolen out of Lexington, KY, according to KSP.

A short time later, authorities say they saw him running out the back door of a nearby house. Authorities think he may have been burglarizing it.

They say he hopped back in the Jeep, did more donuts, and drove deep into the field where he crashed into a ditch. The suspect then ran away, through the field.

At that point, state police say the trooper was able to catch up with the suspect, who had a gun in his hand. We're the suspect refused to drop the gun and kept walking toward the trooper.

State police say the suspect then pointed the gun at the trooper and the trooper responded by shooting the suspect. The suspect was taken by ambulance to Owensboro Health, but he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The trooper who fired the shot was not hurt and has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and we will update this story when new information is made available.

