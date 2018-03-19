DEVELOPING: KSP, Daviess Co. Sheriff's investigating situation involving gunshots

Gunshots were fired in an area on Sutherland Road in Owensboro.

We are working to gather more information, but we have been told this is an on going situation involving gunshots.

"This is an on going situation and shots have been fired," said Berry Smith, Daviess County Sheriff's Department.

14 News reporter Evan Gorman is at the scene right now.

BREAKING: Shots fired at Sutherland Road and Hill Bridge Road in Owensboro. KSP and Sheriff’s dept both on scene. It’s private property and authorities tell me it’s an active crime scene pic.twitter.com/eKQbI2RvFZ — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) March 19, 2018

He said there is approximately eight or more law enforcement units, including both Kentucky State Police and the Daviess County Sheriff's Department. Also, he witnessed an ambulance being escorted from the crime scene by two KSP vehicles.

We will update this story when new information is made available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.