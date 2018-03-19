1 killed after troopers respond to stolen vehicle incident - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

1 killed after troopers respond to stolen vehicle incident

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
KSP Trooper Cory King address the media following a situation where one person was killed. (WFIE) KSP Trooper Cory King address the media following a situation where one person was killed. (WFIE)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

One person was killed after gunshots were fired in an area on Sutherland Road in Owensboro.

"This is an on going situation and shots have been fired," said Berry Smith, Daviess County Sheriff's Department.

14 News reporter Evan Gorman is at the scene right now.

He said there is approximately eight or more law enforcement units, including both Kentucky State Police and the Daviess County Sheriff's Department. Also, he witnessed an ambulance being escorted from the crime scene by two KSP vehicles.

State troopers were responding to the area after a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reportedly doing donuts. That Jeep was stolen out of Lexington, according to KSP.

Trooper Cory King said the person who was shot has died. The identity of that person is unknown at this time.

A Critical Incident Response Team is investigating. We will update this story when new information is made available.

