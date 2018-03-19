1 killed after troopers respond to stolen vehicle incident

KSP Trooper Cory King address the media following a situation where one person was killed. (WFIE)

One person was killed after gunshots were fired in an area on Sutherland Road in Owensboro.

"This is an on going situation and shots have been fired," said Berry Smith, Daviess County Sheriff's Department.

14 News reporter Evan Gorman is at the scene right now.

BREAKING: Shots fired at Sutherland Road and Hill Bridge Road in Owensboro. KSP and Sheriff’s dept both on scene. It’s private property and authorities tell me it’s an active crime scene pic.twitter.com/eKQbI2RvFZ — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) March 19, 2018

He said there is approximately eight or more law enforcement units, including both Kentucky State Police and the Daviess County Sheriff's Department. Also, he witnessed an ambulance being escorted from the crime scene by two KSP vehicles.

Here’s a better look at the crime scene in Daviess County off of HWY 431. I saw more law enforcement vehicles coming than going. That includes both KSP and Sheriff’s dept pic.twitter.com/j423c3SSlo — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) March 19, 2018

State troopers were responding to the area after a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reportedly doing donuts. That Jeep was stolen out of Lexington, according to KSP.

Trooper Cory King said the person who was shot has died. The identity of that person is unknown at this time.

JUST IN: Troopers were responding to a Jeep doing donuts. The ‘04 Grand Cherokee was stolen out of Lexington. The man shot has died. Troopers do not know who he is. Critical incident response team is investigating. The latest at 10: pic.twitter.com/Tc4LOSWR0b — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) March 20, 2018

A Critical Incident Response Team is investigating. We will update this story when new information is made available.

