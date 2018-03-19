Sinkholes popping up at popular Warrick Co. Park

It's a park in Newburgh with a lot of history, but recently it's become a place known for deep sinkholes.

Newburgh resident Melinda Mitchell says she came across the sinkholes at Indian Hill Overlook Park when she was picking up trash over the weekend. She says she immediately became concerned for the safety of people in this area.

"It's just a shame that a regular person can come across this and I think the town needs to be observing it since they know it's been an ongoing problem," Mitchell said.

Newburgh Town Council officials say it is a problem they are aware of, and they believe the dirt is eroding gradually.

Right now they are looking at ways to repair the sinkholes. We're told an engineer is surveying the area.

"I was afraid to walk in between or get really close to that other one," Mitchell said. " I did walk over to that first hole and it's really deep. I don't know how deep it goes underground. I don't know if anybody really knows."

In addition to the sinkholes, Mitchell says she would also like to see the trees cleared off of the hill to not only make the park look nicer, but provide a safe area for people to sled.

