Owensboro Grain VP: Win-win for both parties

Daviess County Middle School is looking for a new home.

But school officials are relieved to have sold their current property to Owensboro Grain for $1.5 million.

Last week we learned that Daviess County Middle School was bought by Owensboro Grain. On Monday we are learning more about what they will do with that land.

John Wright, Executive Vice President, is part of the fourth generation in the 112 year old family business. And after starting off small, the business continues to grow.

Wright says when the property became available, the company knew it would be a good move.

"It certainly is a good idea to have that land available for us to help us execute the strategic plan," explained Wright.

And while Wright could not elaborate on what that plan may be, he's excited for the growth for future generations.

Daviess County school officials say they are hopeful to be in their new school building by fall 2020. And Owensboro grain is in no hurry.

"They need to make good decisions," Wright said. "They need to have the time to make those decisions and that's fine with us. It's a complete win win for both parties."

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.