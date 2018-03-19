More than 70 jobs to come with Berry Global expansion - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

More than 70 jobs to come with Berry Global expansion

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Berry Global)
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

79 New jobs are coming to Madisonville.

It's a result of an expansion by Berry Global. The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation says berry is adding a new product line.

We have learned the jobs include both entry-level and skilled positions.

To apply for an open position, click the following link: Berry Global careers.

