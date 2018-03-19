Ahlstrom Munksjo multi-million dollar expansion could bring more jobs

We are learning more about a company's $20 million plan for expansion.

Ahlstrom Munksjo has been in Madisonville producing filter paper since 1974. The paper they make is used in filters for cars, trucks, boats and many other vehicles.

The 150,000 thousand square foot site off Nebo Road in Madisonville has grown another 60,000 square feet because of their expansion.

They've added a new production line which is part of the $23 million investment. Part of this is essentially for a big oven that will dry the filter paper and roll it out, helping the company meet the needs of their customers.

"It'll give us the innovation and technology and incremental capacity, so that helps us service our market better," explained Gary L. Blevins, Project Manager. "It's about 20% more here that'll allow us to better service our customers."

As far as how many jobs this expansion could bring to the Tri-State, they haven't yet crunched those numbers.

Company officials say they hope the expansion will be up and operating in May.

