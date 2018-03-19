TRAFFIC ALERT: Waterworks Road reopened - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Waterworks Road reopened

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Good news for drivers in Evansville and Henderson as Waterworks Road is back open.

Floodwater have receded and the road is now clear. It's been shut down over the last few weeks after the heavy rainfall totals in the Tri-State.

It's now open the whole stretch from 41 to Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly