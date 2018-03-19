City Council votes to not implement term limits

Metal detectors made it back on the agenda at the Henderson County School Board meeting Monday evening. Two women presented a petition to board members with 2,030 signatures in support of implementing the devices. Tammy Gibson and Sherri McClean say they want what is best for their grand children, and after hearing 17 were killed in the Parkland, Florida shooting, they soon set out to start collecting signatures. "We want something done," Gibson said. "We didn't...More >>
One person was killed after gunshots were fired in an area on Sutherland Road in Owensboro.More >>
The family who lives there tells 14 News it's not unusual for vehicles to end up in their yard. But, this is the first time a car has ever ended up in their home.More >>
The attorney for former McLean County School Superintendent Terry Hayes has now objected in writing to actions taken by the school board.More >>
Evansville City Council has voted not to implement term limits.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A protest is underway outside Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services. Protesters say this is for children who have been murdered while social workers were handling their cases.More >>
A Georgia State Patrol trooper died after his vehicle wrecked on Arabi Warwick Road on Monday, according to the Crisp County coroner.More >>
Russellville was hit with a confirmed tornado during Monday's storms.More >>
Family members say a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing by authorities on Monday has been found safe.More >>
Severe storms across the WBRC FOX6 viewing area packed a punch on Monday. Marble to baseball size hail caused damage to cars, homes, and outdoor furniture.More >>
