City Council votes to not implement term limits

Evansville City Council has voted not to implement term limits.

Members voted on terms for city officials on Monday. City council voted 5 to 4 against term limits.

There are no limits to how long officials can serve, but one city council member wants to change that.

City council member Justin Elpers, who proposed the change said the proposal would not affect terms held before 2020 and would restrict new members to three terms.

Elpers said if approved Evansville would be one of the first if not the first city in Indiana to have these term limits.

One of the main purposes of limiting how long elected officials can serve is to get new faces into the seats. This would include not only city council members but also the mayor and city clerk.

Elpers understands that elections are meant to help put new people in seats but says our voter turnout hasn't been the greatest.

This is something he hopes will push for a change.

"I think that that would be an advantage if this does pass, that they know that there's always going to be change, and I think it does another thing too," Elpers explained. "If you look at our voter turnout in Evansville, it's not very good. And if you've got new people running, you know that's going to include their family and they're going to get excited and their extended family will help with that candidate and I think that will help increase voter turnout."

