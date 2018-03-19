TAKING A STAND: Safe in school

After the tragic events in Florida and Marshall County, the discussion of school safety has reached a critical stage.

Protecting our children at school has become a national conversation, and this Wednesday night, 14News in collaboration with WNIN will broadcast a special prime time show that brings great insight and information to the subject. The show takes a closer look at how local school administration officials, students and law enforcement are dealing with the issue of violence at school.

We will also hear from mental health experts.

What the show is not about is a debate on gun control or politics. We wanted to go beyond those subject's and have an in-depth discussion and dig into the issues surrounding security at our schools in the Tri-State.

Our panel provides insight on what's being done to protect students, how you can talk to your children about their fears and how the threats are being handled.

We believe this show couldn't have come at a better time and hope you can tune in Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to 14News or WNIN as it will be simulcast on both networks.

We are proud of the partnership with WNIN and thank the many people behind the scenes that will help bring you this special presentation as part of our peace of mind project.

