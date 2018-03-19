Park's Dept. looking to fill 300 summer job openings

Evansville Park's Department is looking to fill 300 summer job openings.

The biggest need is for lifeguards to work at the pools. You need to be at least 16-years-old and go through a certification process.

There are also several summer camps in need of counselors.

Many of the jobs pay around $8/hour.

To find a list of available jobs and apply, click the following link: Vacancy Announcements.

