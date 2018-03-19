Park's Dept. looking to fill 300 summer job openings - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Park's Dept. looking to fill 300 summer job openings

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Evansville.org) (Source: Evansville.org)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Park's Department is looking to fill 300 summer job openings.

The biggest need is for lifeguards to work at the pools. You need to be at least 16-years-old and go through a certification process.

There are also several summer camps in need of counselors.

Many of the jobs pay around $8/hour.

To find a list of available jobs and apply, click the following link: Vacancy Announcements.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly