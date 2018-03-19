Officials talk to students about the consequences of making threats

Gibson County officials stopped by one local high school to talk about the consequences of sending threats against a student and a school.

Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeff Meade and Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren took a trip to Gibson Community School on Monday to speak with students about how sending a threat can have dire consequences.

"Words do have power, and we forget that as a society," said Meade. "It's too easy too with all the social media to say things before we think."

This is just one stop that Meade and Cochren are taking to promote awareness around the county.

"Some people call it the 'Notice Tour,'" said Meade. "We're getting out and putting kids on notice. Here is a policy, here's consequences."

The judge says that he and Cochren don't usually get a chance to talk to students about these topics before something happens, so they are taking the opportunity to be proactive.

"We're, as a juvenile justice system, we're very reactive," explained Meade. "We don't get involved until an incident occurs, police investigate. So we, prosecutor and judge, I think we have a responsibility to get out and educate."

County Prosecutor Cochren says that some students may not realize that all it takes is a text message to land a student behind bars.

"We have prosecuted juveniles and some kids that are older than 18 for making threats," said Cochren. "It really does happen."

But according to Judge Meade, it doesn't have to be like that.

"Speak life to someone else," said Meade. "You don't always have to be hammering them, and teasing, and speaking death to them. Speak life. You can do that every single day and it can start right here."

Something as simple as that can have a lasting impact and hopefully curb school violence before it happens.

