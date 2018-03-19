TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopened after fire

The northbound Twin Bridge lanes have been reopened after crews completed clean up from a fire.

Our photographer at the scene said clean up is complete after a dumpster caught fire while it was still on a trash truck.

UPDATE: Both lanes of Highway 41 North are now open. Check our Twin Bridges cam anytime here: https://t.co/88BoOXeihK — Derick Brattain (@Derick14News) March 19, 2018

[WATCH: Skyvision HD camera of Twin Bridges]

We will update this story with new information when it is made available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.