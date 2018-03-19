TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopened after f - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopened after fire

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

The northbound Twin Bridge lanes have been reopened after crews completed clean up from a fire.

Our photographer at the scene said clean up is complete after a dumpster caught fire while it was still on a trash truck.

We will update this story with new information when it is made available.

