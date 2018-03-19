Evansville man facing child molesting charges

And Evansville man has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on two counts of child molesting.More >>
And Evansville man has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on two counts of child molesting.More >>
An Evansville man is facing drunk driving charges after police say he drove recklessly right in front of an officer.More >>
An Evansville man is facing drunk driving charges after police say he drove recklessly right in front of an officer.More >>
It happened in the 1600 block of West Missouri Street.More >>
It happened in the 1600 block of West Missouri Street.More >>
It happened around 5:00 a.m. at a home on Jones Road.More >>
It happened around 5:00 a.m. at a home on Jones Road.More >>
A prayer service was held to begin the healing process for people in Union County. The people of Union County are still dealing with loss, but today was about healing. Community members gathered outside the Union County Court House in Morganfield this afternoon for a prayer service.More >>
A prayer service was held to begin the healing process for people in Union County. The people of Union County are still dealing with loss, but today was about healing. Community members gathered outside the Union County Court House in Morganfield this afternoon for a prayer service.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
The school district superintendent says the students were reprimanded for breaking school rules in regard to leaving class.More >>
The school district superintendent says the students were reprimanded for breaking school rules in regard to leaving class.More >>
Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.More >>
Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.More >>