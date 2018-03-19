Evansville man facing child molesting charges

And Evansville man has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on two counts of child molesting.

According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Jason Peasley is accused of molesting a young girl.

The victim was interviewed at Holly's House.

Police say Peasley denied the allegations, but then said he sometimes does dumb stuff and doesn't remember.

Authorities have been investigating the case since February.

