EPD: Man drives drunk with kids in car, almost hits woman

James Johnson (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) James Johnson (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is facing drunk driving charges after police say he drove recklessly right in front of an officer. 

The officer says he was in the Deaconess Midtown parking lot working on a report Sunday afternoon, when he heard a loud commotion and two people arguing. 

The officer says the driver of a car then took off recklessly and nearly hit the woman he had been fighting with. 

The officer stopped the car. He says the driver, 23-year-old James Johnson, smelled of alcohol and had trouble staying on his feet.

He says two small children, ages three and one, had been in the car. 

Police say Johnson's speech was very slurred, and he couldn't stand to do field sobriety tests. 

They say he blew a .194 blood alcohol level. 

Police say it was discovered Johnson was driving on a suspended license. Officers say he told them he knew about it, but didn't care. 

The children were released to their mother. 

