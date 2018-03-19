Person taken to hospital after car hits home in Daviess Co.

One person was taken to the hospital after a car hit a house Monday morning in Daviess County.

It happened around 5:00 a.m. at a home on Jones Road.

Officials with the sheriff's office say they driver was on South Hampton Road at Jones Road, lost control and crashed into the front window of the house.

One person did go to the hospital.

Deputies say the homeowner was not hurt.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.