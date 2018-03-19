Watch Now on Sunrise: Rainy Winter Finale, Brackets Busted - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Watch Now on Sunrise: Rainy Winter Finale, Brackets Busted

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, Lauren and Byron on 14 NEWS Sunrise!

WINTER SWAN SONGRain returns today along with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will be in the mid to upper 50's, but no severe weather is expected. Tuesday, spring opens on a chilly note under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain during the afternoon with high temps only in the upper 40's. 

UPSET CITY:  Major upsets rule the day at the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.  Purdue does advance to the Sweet 16 Sunday, defeating Butler 76-73.  Texas Tech shocked defending champ North Carolina. Other upset victims included Michigan State to Syracuse, top seed Xavier loses to Florida State, while Cincinnati blew a 22 point second half lead and fall to Nevada.  

So enjoy the final day of winter, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Prayer service held in Union Co.

    A prayer service was held to begin the healing process for people in Union County.  The people of Union County are still dealing with loss, but today was about healing. Community members gathered outside the Union County Court House in Morganfield this afternoon for a prayer service.  

  • DNR officials investigating ORV crash involving 6 minors

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:06:18 GMT
    Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ORV crash involving six minors. 

  • Good deed surprises Tri-State photographer in need

    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:56 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:56:07 GMT
    Tom Borrows is a well known photographer in the Tri-State area, constantly teaching others his trade and skill. So when members of a local photography group heard that Tom's car broke down and that he was walking everywhere, they knew this was the time to finally show how much he's appreciated. 

