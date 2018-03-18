Prayer service held in Union Co.

A prayer service was held to begin the healing process for people in Union County.

The people of Union County are still dealing with loss, but Sunday was about healing. Community members gathered outside the Union County Courthouse in Morganfield for a prayer service.

People from Sturgis to Uniontown gathered to pray for the ones they've lost, for an end to the tragedies, and the strength to carry on.

"Right now, there's a falling that's taking place," said Billy McKendree, a pastor at the Grove Center Faith Chapel Church in Union County. "But because we've come together on this day that they've chosen to pray, then I feel like Union County has started their healing process to gain that victory we need in our lives."

McKendree was one of four people asked to speak at the service. His message was one of unity for the people of Union County.

"When we come together as one, the healing process will start," said McKendree.

Morganne Cambron organized the prayer service. She said she was inspired to plan the event by the need for healing in the community.

"Someone had said, you know, we really need some prayers right now and I thought you know we do," said Cambron. "What better way to come together as a community to do that?"

One thing was made perfectly clear at the prayer service, Union County will recover if they stick together.

"It doesn't matter where you come from, what town you live in Union County," said McKendree as he addressed those in attendance. "We're Union Countians and you can't change that."

Grove Center Faith Chapel Church Pastor McKendree told us he hopes that this healing is infectious and starts to take hold across the surrounding counties, the state, and the nation because, as he says, we all need healing.

