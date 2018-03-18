Aces Battle Iowa, but Fall in Late Innings

A prayer service was held to begin the healing process for people in Union County. The people of Union County are still dealing with loss, but today was about healing. Community members gathered outside the Union County Court House in Morganfield this afternoon for a prayer service.More >>
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ORV crash involving six minors.More >>
Tom Borrows is a well known photographer in the Tri-State area, constantly teaching others his trade and skill. So when members of a local photography group heard that Tom's car broke down and that he was walking everywhere, they knew this was the time to finally show how much he's appreciated.More >>
One woman and her family are pushing for metal detectors in Henderson County schools following recent school shootings.More >>
The Gibson County Coroner has released the name of the person found dead after a mobile home fire in Buckskin on Friday.More >>
A performer fell from the rope onto the stage. It was not part of the show.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Crews are battling a fire near 9th Avenue and Helium Road.More >>
The Austin-Travis County EMS Twitter account is reporting two possible explosions with injuries in the Austin area.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
