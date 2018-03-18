Eagles drop series finale to Hawks, 6-2

The University of Southern Indiana baseball team committed two errors in a four-run seventh inning and lost to the 23rd-ranked Quincy University, 6-2, Sunday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. USI watches its record go to 7-9 overall, while Quincy goes to 11-6 in 2018.

For the third-straight game, the Screaming Eagles took the lead in the first inning. Senior designated hitter Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) continued to have the hot bat, hitting his second home run in as many day, a two-run blast to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

USI maintained the 2-0 advantage until the fourth when Quincy cut the lead in half with a single run. The Hawks would overtake the Eagles in the seventh when they scored four times with the aid of two USI errors with two outs and flew into the lead, 5-2.

Quincy would add another tally in the ninth to seal the 6-2 win.

On the mound, junior right-hander Austin Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) started and took the loss for the Eagles. Krizan (1-2) allowed five runs, two earned, on nine hits, while striking out three in seven tough innings.

The next action for the Eagles is on the road when they travel to St. Louis, Missouri, to visit the University of Missouri-St. Louis Wednesday for a 3 p.m. match-up. USI leads the all-time series with UMSL, 52-42, after taking both games last season (win at home 6-5; win on the road 5-3).

Following the road trip to UMSL, the Eagles return to the USI Baseball Field for a 13-game homestand between Mach 24 and April 11. The start of the homestand also is the beginning of the 2018 GLVC slate when the University of Illinois Springfield comes to Evansville for a four-game slate on March 24-25.

Courtesy: University of Southern Indiana Athletics