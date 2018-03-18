DNR officials investigating ORV crash involving 6 minors - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

DNR officials investigating ORV crash involving 6 minors

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) -

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ORV crash involving six minors. 

It happened on County Road 900 South, roughly half a mile west of the SR 61 intersection around 5 p.m.

DNR says the driver of one of the ORVs slowed down, and the driver of the second ORV didn't realize that and rear-ended the first one. 

Officials tell us the two four-wheelers collided, rolled, and ejected all six of the minors.

Authorities say none of the minors were wearing helmets or safety gear.

We're told one of the juveniles was taken to a Daviess County hospital with head and arm injuries. 

DNR says another was taken to a hospital in Jasper for road rash and a wrist injury. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

