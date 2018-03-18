Aces Gould notches two hits in series finale

Freshman Eryn Gould posted a pair of hits as the University of Evansville softball team dropped the series finale to Drake by a final of 3-0 at Cooper Stadium on Sunday morning.

Gould finished with two of the Purple Aces (7-18, 0-3 MVC) four hits on the day. Lindsay Renneisen and Elyse Hickey notched the other two. Morgan Florey struck out ten batters in the circle for UE. Drake (19-9, 3-0 MVC) saw Nicole Newman give up two hits in three innings in the win while Nicole Timmons got the save. Kelsey Wright notched two RBI in the game.Box Score (PDF)Morgan Florey set the tone early, striking out the side in the top of the first while throwing a perfect three innings. Over that span, the only two hits of the game belonged to UE freshman Eryn Gould.

That changed in the fourth when Mandi Roemmich recorded the first hit for the Bulldogs on a bunt single. She would score on a Macy Johnson hit to give them the lead. Drake continued to put runners on base, loading the diamond with no outs. Florey battled back, getting a pop out and a fielder's choice that saw a runner thrown out at home. She got the final out of the frame on another fly ball to limit the damage to one run.

Evansville struggled to get runners on base against Bulldog starter Nicole Newman, but took advantage when Drake made a pitching change in the bottom of the fourth. Freshmen Lindsay Renneisen and Elyse Hickey each singled to left to open the inning. Entering in relief, pitcher Nicole Timmons got the next three batters out to keep UE off the board.

In the top of the sixth, Kelsey Wright delivered a 2-RBI double that gave the Bulldogs some breathing room as they clinched the 3-0 win.

Valley play continues next weekend when Northern Iowa makes its way to Cooper Stadium for a 3-game set against the Aces.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Athletics