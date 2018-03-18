Henderson woman pushing for metal detectors in schools - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Henderson woman pushing for metal detectors in schools

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Mclean is collecting petitioning signatures to bring metal detectors to area schools (WFIE) Mclean is collecting petitioning signatures to bring metal detectors to area schools (WFIE)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

One woman and her family are pushing for metal detectors in Henderson County schools following recent school shootings.

Henderson County grandmother Sherri Mclean says the shooting in Florida really sparked an idea. 

Mclean is collecting petition signatures to bring metal detectors to area schools.  

She says metal detectors would help keep the guns out. 

We're told she's taking the petition to the Henderson County School Board on Monday to discuss. 

