Henderson woman pushing for metal detectors in schools

Tom Borrows is a well known photographer in the Tri-State area, constantly teaching others his trade and skill. So when members of a local photography group heard that Tom's car broke down and that he was walking everywhere, they knew this was the time to finally show how much he's appreciated.More >>
Tom Borrows is a well known photographer in the Tri-State area, constantly teaching others his trade and skill. So when members of a local photography group heard that Tom's car broke down and that he was walking everywhere, they knew this was the time to finally show how much he's appreciated.More >>
One woman and her family are pushing for metal detectors in Henderson County schools following recent school shootings.More >>
One woman and her family are pushing for metal detectors in Henderson County schools following recent school shootings.More >>
The Gibson County Coroner has released the name of the person found dead after a mobile home fire in Buckskin on Friday.More >>
The Gibson County Coroner has released the name of the person found dead after a mobile home fire in Buckskin on Friday.More >>
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating suspects who've committed multiple crimes in the area.More >>
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating suspects who've committed multiple crimes in the area.More >>
Several renowned chefs in the tri-state showed off their skills and shared some recipes Sunday afternoon.More >>
Several renowned chefs in the tri-state showed off their skills and shared some recipes Sunday afternoon.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A performer fell from the rope onto the stage. It was not part of the show.More >>
A performer fell from the rope onto the stage. It was not part of the show.More >>
Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.More >>
Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>