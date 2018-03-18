Good deed surprises Tri-State photographer in need

One Tri-State photographer got a special surprise from a local photography group Sunday afternoon.

Tom Borrows is a well-known photographer in the Tri-State area and is constantly teaching others his trade and skill.

So when members of a local photography group heard that Tom's car broke down and that he was walking everywhere, they knew this was the time to finally show how much he's appreciated.

"He's always giving, helping, teaching, inspiring," Dana Schroeder, a member of the photography group, said. "So it's time for us to pay it forward and help Tom."

So they brought Tom to the Willard Library to surprise him.

"All of us appreciate everything you do for the photography community in the Tri-State and everywhere you go," Schroeder said during the presentation.

But when Tom was given a box he didn't know he would find that his friends donated over $5,000 for him to fix up his car.

"It was just shocking," he said. "I had no idea what they were doing here."

"I am floored at how much we raised and how everybody came together to make 'Tom Day' special," Schroeder said.

And in true Tom fashion, he just wants to continue to give back.

"I can't say a thing really," he said after finding out how much money was in the box. "It's totally unexpected. I would almost like to give it back in a way, but you know they came together and did this amazing thing, so I'll use it the right way that they wanted me to."

And for the many that showed their support for Tom, they just want him to feel loved.

