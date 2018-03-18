"Chefs of Note" show off recipes for Philharmonic guild

Several renowned chefs in the Tri-State showed off their skills and shared some recipes Sunday afternoon.

The inaugural Chefs of Note walking food tour gave over 300 people a taste of the local food scene in downtown Evansville.

Hosted by the Philharmonic guild, they hope this is just the first of many successful events.

The patrons walked from downtown restaurants, including Cafe Arazu and Jaya's.

Chef Doug Rennie led a cooking demonstration and said he's glad the event helps shine a light on downtown Evansville's food scene and is hopeful for its growth.

The money raised goes towards promoting musical knowledge to the youth in the area.

