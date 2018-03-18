Update: Murder charge filed in Buckskin homicide, new details from affidavit

The Gibson County Prosecutor says Jacob Wilson has been charged with murder, and charges are possible for Ashley Robling. He says she was on probation at the time of her arrest.More >>
A teenager was killed in a crash Monday morning in Spencer County. Authorities say it happened around 7:30 on State Road 161.More >>
And Evansville man has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on two counts of child molesting.More >>
An Evansville man is facing drunk driving charges after police say he drove recklessly right in front of an officer.More >>
It happened in the 1600 block of West Missouri Street.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
The school district superintendent says the students were reprimanded for breaking school rules in regard to leaving class.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
