Update: Murder charge filed in Buckskin homicide, new details from affidavit

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Court documents say the man found dead at his Buckskin mobile home had been shot in the head.

The Gibson County Coroner says 62-year-old Samuel Keith Bethe, of Buckskin, was found dead Friday at the scene of the mobile home fire at 875 South 850 East.

The Gibson County Prosecutor says Jacob Wilson has been charged with murder, and charges are possible for Ashley Robling. He says she was on probation at the time of her arrest. 

According to the probable cause affidavit for Wilson, Bethe was found shot to death in his burning home. 

Authorities say a rifle was found near him, and his truck was missing. 

They say witnesses saw Wilson and Robling at the home shortly before the fire. 

Late that night, authorities say there was a report of a stolen car from a Pilot Travel Center in Paducah.

They say surveillance video showed Bethe's truck pull in next to the car in question, a Hyundai Veracruz. 

A man and a woman then got out of Bethe's truck and took off in the Hyundai. 

Saturday morning, authorities say the stolen car was found crashed in Union County, IL. They say Robling and Wilson were found hiding in the woods.  

Authorities say Wilson claims he shot Bethe because he was assaulting Robling, and took the keys to his truck out of his pocket after he killed him. 

They say Robling told them Bethe was not treating her badly. She says she was outside, when Wilson came out and told her he had shot Bethe and was going to burn the house down. 

