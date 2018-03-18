Sheriff: 2 arrested after Buckskin fire ruled homicide - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Sheriff: 2 arrested after Buckskin fire ruled homicide

(WFIE) (WFIE)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Two people are in custody in connection with a mobile home fire in Buckskin on Friday.

The Gibson County Coroner says 62-year-old Samuel Keith Bethe, of Buckskin, was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. at the scene of the mobile home fire at 875 South 850 East.

[PREVIOUS: Sheriff: One person dead after mobile home fire in Buckskin]

His death has been ruled a homicide and is under investigation by the sheriff's office and Indiana State Police.

We have called the Sheriff. He said there are a few people in custody in Illinois in connection with the Buckskin homicide, but he doesn't know in what county. 

The sheriff told us these arrests in Illinois are in connection with the Buckskin fire.

According to our sister station KFVS12, the suspects are 29-year-old Ashley Robling and 26-year-old Jacob Wilson.

The sheriff told us charges are pending. We're told the investigation is open. 

