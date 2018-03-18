Coroner releases name of person found dead after mobile home fire in Buckskin

The Gibson County Coroner has released the name of the person found dead after a mobile home fire in Buckskin on Friday.

We're told 62-year-old Samuel Keith Bethe, of Buckskin, was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. at the scene of the mobile home fire at 875 South 850 East.

[PREVIOUS: Sheriff: One person dead after mobile home fire in Buckskin]

His death has been ruled a homicide and is under investigation by the sheriff's office and Indiana State Police.

