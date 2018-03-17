Aces Baseball Gets Swept in DH at Iowa

Game two of their doubleheader with Iowa went about the same as the front end of the twinbill, with the University of Evansville falling behind early, battling back, only to run out of outs Saturday afternoon at Banks Field in Iowa City.



The Hawkeyes took advantage of a lead-off walk and a follow-up single off Purple Aces starting pitcher Austin Allinger, as Kyle Crowl lifted a two-run double to lifted-center, putting Iowa on the board first in the opening frame.



UE's junior right hander would get through the rest of the inning as well as the second frame unscathed, but in the third Iowa would get another lead-off walk, followed by a double. Then, Kyle Crowl would haunt Allinger again, this time ripping a two-run triple to right-center, putting the Aces in a 4-0 hole. The next batter, Matt Hoeg would bring Crowl home with a single through the left side of the infield, making the Iowa lead 5-0 after three frames.



Allinger's day would end there, being replaced by senior reliever Jimmy Ward, who proceeded to get into a similar jam, giving up a lead-off single, then a double to open the fourth inning. A sacrifice fly and hit followed before Ward could get out of the frame, and Evansville was down 8-0 after four innings.



The Aces could do little in the early innings to respond, as Iowa hurler Brady Schanuel kept them off balanced f in a shutout effort.or the first five frames, giving up a single hit, while striking out six in a shutout effort.



Schanuel would turn things over to the Hawkeye bullpen from there, and in the seventh inning, UE showed signs off life, putting two aboard for Troy Beilsmith, and the team's leading hitter delivered on a two-out, two-strike pitch, drilling a wind-defying three run home run to left. The junior first baseman's third round tripper got Evansville back in it at 8-3.



However, the Aces would draw no closer, falling by that same score of 8-3, dropping their fifth straight to sink to 5-10 on the season. With the doubleheader sweep, Iowa improved to 10-6 in 2018.



The third and final game of this three game series is tomorrow back at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Joe Downs will have the play-by-play call on the Aces Radio Network (91.5 WUEV).

Courtesy: UE Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.