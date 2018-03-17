Aces Earn Duals Victories at Lyons Invitational

With a pair of strong performances in the pole vault, Ian Alberts and Kevin Yeung helped lead the University of Evansville men's track and field team tp four dual victories while the Aces' women's track and field teams grabbed four dual victories as well at the Stan Lyons Invitational on Saturday in Indianapolis, Ind.



Evansville's men captured dual victories over Dayton, Indiana, Northern Kentucky, and Wright State, while the Purple Aces' women earned dual wins over Dayton, Loyola Chicago, IUPUI, and Indiana.



Evansville showcased its best performance of the day in the men's pole vault competition. Ian Alberts earned the victory in the competition with a height of 3.55 meters, while Kevin Yeung followed his teammate with a second-place finish with a height of 3.10 meters. The individual event victory is the Aces first in men's or women's track and field during the indoor and outdoor seasons since 1985.



In the Aces' first meet of the outdoor season, Evansville set five program records with four coming on the women's side and the men setting one record.



The invitational opened with the javelin and shot put competitions. Participating for the first time in the javelin in program history, the Aces' men and women each set program records. The Aces' men had five competitors in the javelin with Everett Plocek setting a UE record with a throw of 34.02 meters, earning a fourth-place finish. Also participating in the javelin for Evansville's men were Ryan Freeman (33.09 m) in fifth, Clay Doty (32.82 m) in sixth, Chris Zapata (21.83 m) in seventh, and Alton Hoops (20.49 m) in eighth. On the women's side, the program record was set by Brittany Corley with a throw of 17.23 meters, finishing in ninth. Also competing for the Aces' women was Tess Hupe who finished just behind Corley in 10th with a throw of 14.09 meters.



In the women's shot put, Corley set her second program record of the day with a throw of 8.68 meters, earning an eighth-place finish. On the men's side, Freeman led the way for the Aces, finishing in second with a throw of 12.47 meters. Also competing in the shot put for the Aces' men were Zapata (10.82 m) in fifth and Doty (10.11 m) in sixth.



Records continued to be set in the women's long jump as Kylie Hasenour set an Evansville record with a distance of 3.40 meters, earning her a fifth-place finish. On the men's side, Stanley Chepchieng paced Evansville with a sixth-place finish with a jump of 5.82 meters, while Kevin Yeung finished in seventh with a distance of 5.56 meters.



Meet Results | Dual Results



Field events continued with the women's triple jump as Lizzy Walston set a program record with a distance of 9.89 meters, grabbing a second-place finish.



The 4x100 meter relays opened action on the track for the day. In the women's 4x100 meter relay, Evansville finished fourth among the five-team field as the Aces team of Lizzy Walston, JBess Ruby, Kylie Hasenour, and Nikki Hutchcraft completed the relay in a time of 54.28. The Aces' men earned a second-place finish in the relay as the team of Ian Alberts, Kevin Yeung, Aaron Straight, and Everett Plocek crossed the line in a time of 48.50.



In the women's 1500 meters, Anna Lowry led the way for the Aces, finishing in 32nd with a time of 5:10.88, while fellow Ace Lauren Meyer crossed the line in 43rd with a time of 5:21.99. On the men's side, Tucker Dawson paced Evansville with a 27th-place finish in a time of 4:34.87, while Timmy Miller (4:39.04) and Grant Mangan (5:03.27) finished in 29th and 32nd, respectively.



The record-setting day continued in the women's 100-meter hurdles as Samantha Bittner set the Evansville program record with a time of 17.45, earning a ninth-place finish.



In the men's and women's 400 meters, Tess Hupe and Everett Plocek led the way for Evansville. Hupe paced the Aces' women with a ninth-place finish in a time of 1:04.30, while Kylie Hasenour earned a 13th-place finish with a time of 1:08.34. On the men's side, Plocek was the lone Evansville finisher as he finished in a time of 55.02 in sixth place.



Evansville continued to see success in the men's and women's 100 meter dash. In the women's sprint, Nikki Hutchcraft was the highest finishing Ace, crossing the line in ninth in 13.32 seconds as Monica Watkins (13.82) finished just a half second behind Hutchcraft in 10th and Holli Buretta (16.02) and Taylor Williams (16.97) finished in 20th and 21st, respectively. For the Aces' men, Aaron Straight was the lone Evansville competitor in the event finishing in ninth with a time of 12.22 seconds.



Sienna Crews led the way for Evansville in the women's 800 meters with a seventh-place finish in a time of 2:22.81, just over four seconds off the leader. Also in the women's field for the Aces were Sarah Poltrack (2:37.98) in 20th. For the Aces' men, Stanley Chepchieng captured a top 10 place finish with a time of 2:02.16 while Ethan Price finished just over two second behind Chepchieng in 12th-place with a time of 2:04.31. Rounding out the Aces' runners in the 800 was Jonathan Newby who crossed the line in 24th in a time of 2:22.78.



In the women's 200 meter dash, Watkins paced the Aces with an 18th-place finish in a time of 28.40, while JBess Ruby came home in 23rd, crossing the line in 30.41 seconds. On the men's side, Straight (24.90) led Evansville with a 12th place finish, followed by Yeung (27.20) in 13th.



The lone Ace competing in the women's 3000 meters, Izzy Dawson earned a 35th-place finish in a time of 12.09.91 while Kalen Ochs (10:00.69) and Dawson Hood (10:07.16) ran in the men's 3000 meters for Evansville, finishing in 16th and 17th, respectively.



In the women's 4x400 meter relay, the Aces' team of Lowry, Crews, Walston, and Hupe led Evansville to a ninth-place finish in a time of 4:25.33. For the Aces' men, Chepchieng, Ethan Price, Plocek, and Alberts finished sixth in a time of 3:47.17.



Evansville is next in action on March 23 and 24 at Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Ill.

Courtesy: UE Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.