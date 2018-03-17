Neighbors react to truck that flipped onto porch

Community members reacted to the damage caused by a flipped truck Friday night.

Neighbors came out of their houses and motorists slowed down along Virginia Street to see a house that lost its porch after a truck flipped onto it.

The accident happened in the 800 block of East Virginia Street around 8:45 p.m. Neighbors said they heard a loud noise before rushing outside to inspect the damage.

"We have seen people going a little fast especially through the viaduct, but never anything like this," said Melissa Bruce, a neighbor of the house that was struck. "It was almost like something like you'd see in a movie, like it had been planted there. We couldn't figure out it even got there in that way. It was just neatly compacted in their front porch."

Bruce says the community leaped into action trying to help the driver and check on the people in the house.

"Before any of the first responders got here, I was amazed at the number of neighbors appearing with flashlights in their hands looking in that truck trying to see if anyone was in it," said Bruce.

Evansville Police apprehended the driver later that night. His name and a cause of the accident are yet to be released.

