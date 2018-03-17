Thunderbolts face off against Riverkings - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Thunderbolts face off against Riverkings

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts) (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

On the ice, the Thunderbolts returned from their three-game roadie with three straight wins.  

Then, they picked up another point Friday night in an overtime loss at home to Birmingham.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly