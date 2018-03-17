USI Baseball Blasts Quincy

Community members reacted to the damage caused by a flipped truck last night. Neighbors came out of their houses and motorists slowed down along Virginia Street to see a house that lost its porch after a truck flipped onto it.More >>
Community members reacted to the damage caused by a flipped truck last night. Neighbors came out of their houses and motorists slowed down along Virginia Street to see a house that lost its porch after a truck flipped onto it.More >>
The Bosse Bulldogs will play Danville on Saturday for a chance to advance to the State Championship game.More >>
The Bosse Bulldogs will play Danville on Saturday for a chance to advance to the State Championship game.More >>
Forest Park Rangers (24-4) continue its success and a group of talented underclassmen are helping make the seniors goal of making it to Indy, a reality.More >>
Forest Park Rangers (24-4) continue its success and a group of talented underclassmen are helping make the seniors goal of making it to Indy, a reality.More >>
On Saturday, over 1,000 attended Evansville's first ever donut festival.More >>
On Saturday, over 1,000 attended Evansville's first ever donut festival.More >>
Evansville police are on the scene of a truck that flipped and landed on the front porch of a home.More >>
Evansville police are on the scene of a truck that flipped and landed on the front porch of a home.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Multiple agencies are on the scene of an illegal cockfighting ring in Sevier County, just north of DeQueen.More >>
Multiple agencies are on the scene of an illegal cockfighting ring in Sevier County, just north of DeQueen.More >>
A 2-year-old boy has died from drowning in an apartment pool.More >>
A 2-year-old boy has died from drowning in an apartment pool.More >>