USI Baseball Blasts Quincy

The University of Southern Indiana baseball team scored a dozen runs on a dozen hits to defeat the 23rd-ranked Quincy University, 12-6, Saturday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. USI watches its record go to 7-8 overall, while Quincy goes to 10-6 in 2018.



The Screaming Eagles exploded for seven runs in the first three frames to lead 7-1. USI posted one in the first, three in the second, and three in the third for the six-run advantage.



The three-run second inning was highlighted by the two-run bomb by senior leftfielder Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana). The home run was McNamara's and the Eagles' first of the season.



After the Hawks closed the gap to 7-6 with three in the fourth and two in the sixth, the Eagles responded with a five-run surge in the bottom of the sixth. Senior first baseman Nick Gobert (Jasper, Indiana) capped off the five-run outburst with a two-run triple for the 11th and 12th USI tallies of the game.



Overall at the plate, Gobert had a team-high three hits and freshman centerfielder Bryce Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) drove in a team-best three RBIs. Gobert, McNamara, junior second baseman Jacob Fleming (Evansville, Indiana), and junior designated hitter Jayden Beshears (Evansville, Indiana) followed Krizan with two RBIs each.



On the mound, USI senior right-hander Kyle Griffin (Morganfield, Kentucky) picked up the win for the Eagles after going five-plus innings. Griffin (2-1) allowed six runs, five earned, on seven hits and four walks, while striking out nine Quincy batters.



Eagles' sophomore right-hander Jacob Bowles (Mt. Washington, Kentucky) entered the game in the sixth and shutdown the Hawks over four innings for his first-career save. Bowles scattered three hits and a walk, while striking out one in his longest outing of the season.



The Eagles and the Hawks conclude the three-game series at noon Sunday with a single game at the USI Baseball Field.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, all rights reserved.