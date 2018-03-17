King Sets Record in 200 Breaststroke, at NCAA Championships

The No. 9 Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team wrapped up competition in the 2018 NCAA Women’s Championships on Saturday night at the McCorkle Aquatic Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Indiana finished the NCAA Championships in eighth place with a total of 169 points. The Hoosiers posted the team’s third-straight top-10 finish at the NCAA Championships for the first time since accomplishing the feat from 2008-10. The top-10 finish is the ninth in school history.

At the NCAA Championships, the Hoosiers had 11 individuals earn a total of 21 All-America honors, marking the seventh time in the last 10 seasons that Indiana has had 20 or more All-America accolades.

Lilly King had the performance of her career in the Championship Final of the 200 breaststroke, winning her third-straight NCAA title in the event with the best time in history – 2:02.60. King is the first woman to break the 2:03:00 barrier, setting the American, NCAA, NCAA Meet, U.S. Open, Big Ten, IU school and pool records with her performance.

With her win on Saturday night, King matches Rebecca Soni of USC with six total breaststroke titles. Soni won two 100 crowns and four 200 titles from 2006-09. King’s six NCAA titles are the most for any woman in Big Ten history.

In the Championship Final of the platform dive, redshirt junior Jessica Parratto placed seventh overall with a total of 291.35 to earn her eighth-career All-America honor.

In the Consolation Final of the platform dive, freshman Mya Kraeger took fifth to place 13th overall with a score of 250.05 to earn Honorable-Mention All-America honors.

With both Parratto and Kraeger making finals in the platform, the Hoosiers had two divers score in the event for the first time since 2010.

In the 1,650 freestyle, sophomore Cassy Jernberg placed ninth overall with a time of 15:55.10, a career-best finish. Last season, Jernberg placed 14th in the event. The Honorable-Mention All-America honor is the second in Jernberg’s career. The time was the seventh-fastest in school history.

Be sure to keep up with all the latest news on the Indiana men's and women's swimming and diving teams on social media – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

1,650 Freestyle

9. Cassy Jernberg – 15:55.10 (Honorable-Mention All-America)

200 Breaststroke

1. Lilly King – 2:02.60 (American, NCAA, NCAA Meet, U.S. Open, Big Ten, School and Pool Record; All-America)

Platform Dive

7. Jessica Parratto – 291.35 (All-America)

13. Mya Kraeger – 250.05 (Honorable-Mention All-America)

2018 Indiana All-America Honors

Delaney Barnard (1) – 800 Freestyle Relay (HM)

Kennedy Goss (3) – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle (HM), 800 Freestyle Relay (HM)

Grace Haskett (1) – 200 Medley Relay

Maria Paula Heitmann (1) – 800 Freestyle Relay (HM)

Christine Jensen (2) – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Cassy Jernberg (1) – 1,650 Freestyle (HM)

Lilly King (4) – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Shelby Koontz (1) – 800 Freestyle Relay (HM)

Mya Kraeger (1) – Platform Dive (HM)

Jessica Parratto (3) – 3-Meter Dive, Platform Dive, 1-Meter Dive (HM)

Ali Rockett (3) – 100 Backstroke, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Courtesy: Indiana Univ. Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, all rights reserved.