Over 1k attend Evansville's first Donut Festival

On Saturday, over 1,000 attended Evansville's first ever donut festival.

"The ice cream filled donut. Phenomenal. Game changer." said EPD Chief of Police Billy Bolin.

Along with the ice cream filled donut, attendees were also treated to several other kinds of pastries, coffee, and milk.

However, it's not all about the love of the donuts.

Funds raised go to support the Evansville Parks Foundation.

Organizers say these festivals are popular in larger cities, and Evansville needed one too.

Around $8,000 dollars was estimated to have been raised, and close to 5,000 donuts consumed.

