Parratto, King Earn Top Seeds on Saturday Morning at NCAA Championships

The No. 9-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team qualified two divers and a swimmer for evening finals at the 2018 NCAA Women’s Championships on Friday morning at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.

IU’s Lilly King (200 breaststroke) and Jessica Parratto (platform dive) both earned the top seed in their respective events, while freshman Mya Kraeger earned a place in the Consolation Final of the platform dive. IU sophomore Cassy Jernberg will also swim on Friday afternoon for the Hoosiers in the 1,650 freestyle.

200 Backstroke

Senior Kennedy Goss finished 18th overall in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:52.53, while classmate Marie Chamberlain improved by six spots from her seed time in the event, taking 44th with a mark of 1:56.29.

100 Freestyle

IU senior Ali Rockett had a career swim in the 100 freestyle prelims, moving up 24 spots from her seed time to finish in a tie for 43rd overall with a personal-best time of 49.47.

200 Breaststroke

Two-time defending NCAA champion in the 200 breaststroke Lilly King will be the top seed in Saturday night’s Championship Final after cruising to a time of 2:05.49. King’s time is the fifth-best in school history.

400 Freestyle Relay

The Hoosiers had a school-record performance in the 400 freestyle relay, as the team of Kennedy Goss, Grace Haskett, Shelby Koontz and Holly Spears set the IU mark with a time of 3:15.59.

IU’s 19th place finish in the event is the best for the Hoosiers since placing 13th in 2011.

Platform Dive

The Hoosiers had a great showing in the platform dive prelims, as 2015 NCAA champion Jessica Parratto earned the top seed for the Championship Final with a score of 353.30.

Freshman Mya Kraeger, in her first NCAA event, nailed her fifth and final dive of prelims, moving from 28th place to 13th to earn a spot in the Consolation Final. Kraeger finished prelims just off her best score with a 253.90.

The Indiana University women's swimming and diving team will continue competition at the 2018 NCAA Championships on Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET with the finals of the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, platform dive and 1,650 freestyle.

