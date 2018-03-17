Rangers headed to 2A state finals after semistate win

Forest Park is headed to the 2A state finals. The Rangers beat Indy Scecina in the semistate!

Forest Park Rangers (24-4) continue its success and a group of talented underclassmen helped make the seniors goal of making it to Indy, a reality.

We will have highlights of Forest Park’s semistate victory coming up on @14News @ 6! We also have a man up at Washington to shoot the Bosse-Danville semistate game and we’ll have Bosse highlights at 10 tonite after they’re game is over. https://t.co/FgBzUnF400 — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) March 17, 2018

It's a small community tied together by a 2-A Regional Championship. This is the Ranger's first title since 2011.

Helping get them was a pair of buzzer beaters.

Looking ahead to a semi-state showdown, the Rangers know the stiff competition they will face on the court.

For Head Coach Jeff Litherland, these players are more like family.

"I don't ever want it to come to an end, I know the time is near, but it would be very special," explained Coach Litherland. "I know when these guys were 8th graders we sat them down and we knew we had a talented group, and we talked to them about making a run and trying to get to Indy their senior year. Now we're on the doorstep and hopefully we can take care of business."

