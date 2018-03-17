Rangers headed to 2A state finals after semistate win

Forest Park Rangers (24-4) continue its success and a group of talented underclassmen are helping make the seniors goal of making it to Indy, a reality.More >>
On Saturday, over 1,000 attended Evansville's first ever donut festival.
Evansville police are on the scene of a truck that flipped and landed on the front porch of a home.
The body was found at 1618 West Missouri Street.
The New York Jets have acquired the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft from the Indianapolis Colts, moving up three spots in a sign that they intend to get one of the top quarterbacks available.
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed between Bay and Broughton Streets, with officials advising for people to avoid the area. MLK Blvd is closed between Bay St and Broughton St. - Avoid the area. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) March 17, 2018
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
Two cars and three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, police said Saturday.
