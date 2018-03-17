Bosse punches its ticket to the State Championship game after defeating Danville

The Bosse Bulldogs punched their ticket to the State Championship game next Saturday after defeating Danville

WOW! What a finish to that one! Bosse hangs on to win, 64-61, as Danville misses two 3-pointers that would've tied the game. Bulldogs are headed to the 3A state finals next Saturday! — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) March 17, 2018

The Bulldogs are moving on to the IHSAA State Championship game on March 24 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

