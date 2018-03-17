Bosse punches its ticket to the State Championship game after de - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Bosse punches its ticket to the State Championship game after defeating Danville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Bosse Bulldogs punched their ticket to the State Championship game next Saturday after defeating Danville

The Bulldogs are moving on to the IHSAA State Championship game on March 24 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

