Bosse facing Danville with trip to State Championship on the line

The Bosse Bulldogs will play Danville on Saturday for a chance to advance to the State Championship game.

Tip-off between Bosse (24-4) and Danville (22-4) is set for 6 p.m. ET in Washington, Indiana.

GOOD LUCK @bossebulldogs in the semi-state game today against Danville...one win away from a shot at a state championship! @bosseathletics #EVSCproud pic.twitter.com/PXKMDf6zD1 — EVSC (@EVSC1) March 17, 2018

The winner of this game will move on to the IHSAA State Championship game on March 24 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

[Bosse Bulldogs headed to 3rd straight semi-state]

You can watch the entire game live, starting at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET, by clicking the following link: IHSAA TV.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.