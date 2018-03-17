Bosse facing Danville with trip to State Championship on the lin - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Bosse facing Danville with trip to State Championship on the line

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Bosse Bulldogs Twitter) (Source: Bosse Bulldogs Twitter)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Bosse Bulldogs will play Danville on Saturday for a chance to advance to the State Championship game.

Tip-off between Bosse (24-4) and Danville (22-4) is set for 6 p.m. ET in Washington, Indiana.

The winner of this game will move on to the IHSAA State Championship game on March 24 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

[Bosse Bulldogs headed to 3rd straight semi-state]

You can watch the entire game live, starting at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET, by clicking the following link: IHSAA TV.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly