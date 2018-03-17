Bosse facing Danville with trip to State Championship on the line

The New York Jets have acquired the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft from the Indianapolis Colts, moving up three spots in a sign that they intend to get one of the top quarterbacks available.More >>
The New York Jets have acquired the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft from the Indianapolis Colts, moving up three spots in a sign that they intend to get one of the top quarterbacks available.More >>
Forest Park Rangers (24-4) continue its success and a group of talented underclassmen are helping make the seniors goal of making it to Indy, a reality.More >>
Forest Park Rangers (24-4) continue its success and a group of talented underclassmen are helping make the seniors goal of making it to Indy, a reality.More >>
The Bosse Bulldogs will play Danville on Saturday for a chance to advance to the State Championship game.More >>
The Bosse Bulldogs will play Danville on Saturday for a chance to advance to the State Championship game.More >>
The coroner is now at the scene of a mobile home fire in Buckskin, Indiana.More >>
The coroner is now at the scene of a mobile home fire in Buckskin, Indiana.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a business fire in Evansville. It's at Glisson's Auto Salvage on North St. Joseph Avenue.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a business fire in Evansville. It's at Glisson's Auto Salvage on North St. Joseph Avenue.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
There will also be digital live streams on WTOC.com, in the WTOC apps and on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.More >>
There will also be digital live streams on WTOC.com, in the WTOC apps and on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-month-old from Memphis.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-month-old from Memphis.More >>