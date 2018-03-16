Crews respond to vehicles on fire at Evansville salvage yard - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews respond to vehicles on fire at Evansville salvage yard

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Crews are on the scene of a business fire in Evansville.

It's at Glisson's Auto Salvage on North St. Joseph Avenue. 

Our crew on the scene said a group of vehicles in the salvage yard are on fire.

We are working to get more information.

