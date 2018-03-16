Crews respond to vehicles on fire at Evansville salvage yard

Crews are on the scene of a business fire in Evansville.

It's at Glisson's Auto Salvage on North St. Joseph Avenue.

Our crew on the scene said a group of vehicles in the salvage yard are on fire.

Crews currently working on a fire 3800 block N. St Joseph. pic.twitter.com/DKqOoeI8rL — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) March 17, 2018

We are working to get more information.

