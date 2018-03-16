Truck flipped, landed on front porch of Evansville home - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Truck flipped, landed on front porch of Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police are investigating a crash after a truck flipped and landed on the front porch of a home.

It happened in the 800 block of East Virginia Street around 8:45 p.m. 

Neighbors say the people that live in the home were in the back room and were not hurt.

There's no word on what caused the truck to flip and leave the road.

Police say the driver took off running after the truck landed on the front porch.

They later found him and arrested him without incident.

