ECS joins Southern Roads Conference in athletics

Competition can be fierce in high school sports.

The bigger the school, naturally, the bigger the pool of student athletes to fill the benches. One of those new smaller school found a way to give their athletes a better competitive environment.

Evansville Christian School finally has a conference to call home. Beginning in the fall, the Eagles will join the Southern Roads Conference, consisting of six high schools in the area, all competing at the same athletic level.

Joining forces with ECS will be Dugger Union, Medora, Cannelton, Christian Academy of Madison and Columbus Christian.

The conference will consist of volleyball, boys and girls basketball and cross country. Eagles Athletic Director Paul Dunham said that this conference will hopefully give the students a purpose to participate in athletics.

"This conference really gives us the next step for the kids to play for something and so we'll be competing against schools that will be at a more competitive level with us," explained Dunham. "I can see a big smile on our big man back there, because he's one of our basketball players, and he gets excited because he knows; hey I'm gonna be playing for something next year, a conference championship maybe all-conference, so yeah they're definitely excited."

Evansville Christian will also compete in girls soccer and baseball next year, and are hoping that those sports and more will be included in the growing conference in the future.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.