Union County High School increase police presence

A local school system is taking a proactive approach to keeping students safe in the wake of school shootings across the nation.

According to a Facebook post from the Union County Public School page, the county schools entered into an agreement with local and state law enforcement to have a greater officer presence.

"I think honestly we're sad to think we even need that at this point because when my child was in school it was never something I had to worry about," said Nikki Baker, a parent of a former Union County High School student. "Do I want it to happen, no. Does it need to happen maybe temporarily, maybe so."

The increase in law enforcement is just one way the school system is trying to be proactive in keeping their students safe. The Facebook post also mentioned the "See Something, Say Something" initiative along with installing a double lock system, increasing the number of lock down drills, and partnering with Governor Matt Bevin in a new initiative.

The new initiative, called "We Care," aims to address issues in a student's life that could lead them to commit violent acts at school. For members of the community, this could add some piece of mind.

"The hope is that these are just kids playing these horrible pranks and that they learn from these lessons," said Baker. "I mean you're messing with people's lives, and it scares parents, it scares kids, it scares the people in the community."

Union County superintendent Patricia Sheffer will join Marshall County superintendent Trent Lovett in meeting with the Governor on Monday to discuss details of the new initiative.

