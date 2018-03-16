Superintendent: $675k grant to provided much needed resources

A local school system is getting a big boost from a federal grant.

The Webster County School system has received a 21st Century Learning Center grant. The $675,000 grant will provide before and after school tutoring, remediation, new clubs, and transportation for students to and from the programs.

This is the second 21st Century grant the school system has received in the past three years.

Webster County Schools Superintendent Rachel Yarbourgh says she is excited about the funds.

"Well as a matter of fact I'm pretty stoked about it actually," explained Yarbourgh. "Anything that you can do as a school district to enhance the learning opportunities for students is really what our core mission should be."

Yarbrough also said this grant is a game changer for their school system and will provide several much needed resources for their students.

