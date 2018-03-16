'Gold Award' honors scout for outstanding work in community

The Girl Scouts of Southwestern Indiana honored several scouts on Friday with a top award.

It's called the Gold Award and several members were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the community.

A luncheon and silent auction were held for the inaugural event. They also presented USI President Dr. Linda Bennett with the "2018 Woman of Distinction" award.

One Gold Award winner says its been a great experience to give back to the community.

"It's really awesome to be honored for this," Lindsey Field, Girl Scout member for 12-years, explained. "I'm really honored to be a part of this along with the other Girl Scouts who are. The community support is really amazing. They really support what we do and they help us with it."

Organizers of the event say they'll make this an annual tradition to honor the top Girl Scouts in southwest Indiana.

