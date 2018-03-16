Chase ends after suspect crashed into sheriff's deputy's cruiser

An Owensboro man was arrested after leading police on a chase and crashing into a Daviess County sheriff's deputy's cruiser.

Owensboro police were in the area of 15 River Road looking for a vehicle driven by 63-year-old Michael Drake, who was wanted for threats against law enforcement and citizens and violating an emergency protective order.

Sheriff's deputies found Drake driving near West 2nd Street and Texas Avenue. Drake turned onto Sutton when the deputy got behind him.

That's when the 25-minute chase started. It ended when Drake swerved into oncoming traffic on Highway 60 West to get around a stopped vehicle.

When he swerved the vehicle a second time, he struck a sheriff's deputy's cruiser before he left the road and landed in a ditch.

Drake was arrested without incident and taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

