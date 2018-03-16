Chase ends after suspect crashed into OPD officer

We have a crew on the scene of a police chase in Owensboro.

The chase ended near the Dollar General at Highway 60 and Benttree Drive after the suspect crashed into an OPD officer.

Witness to the police chase/crash describes what she saw —> pic.twitter.com/kVnMjiaZBT — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) March 16, 2018

A witness told us the suspect was driving at high speeds when officers trapped him on both sides, causing the vehicle to flip.

Westbound lanes of Highway 60 were closed while crews worked the scene.

There's no word if anyone was hurt. We are working to gather more information.

