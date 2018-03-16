Sculpture commemorates historic 1937 Evansville flood

A local school system is taking a proactive approach to keeping students safe in the wake of school shootings across the nation.More >>
A local school system is getting a big boost from a federal grant. The Webster County School system has received a 21st century learning center grant.
The coroner is now at the scene of a mobile home fire in Buckskin, Indiana.
We have a crew on the scene of a police chase that ended in a crash in Owensboro.
The Girl Scouts of Southwestern Indiana honored several scouts on Friday with a top award.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. ("Little Buddy") Bonner has never been little in his life.
FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.
Crews are responding to multiple fires today throughout the Texas Panhandle.
