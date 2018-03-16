Sculpture commemorates historic 1937 Evansville flood

A new sculpture in downtown Evansville commemorates the historic 1937 flood.

It was unveiled at a ceremony Friday morning.

It's located on South Fulton Avenue right in front of the Levee Authority.

Local artist and USI professor Joan deJong, along with John McNaugton, designed the sculpture.

The artwork shows exactly how high the flood waters were at its peak.

The sculpture cost around $10,000.

