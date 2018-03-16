King and IU qualify for NCAA finals

The No. 9-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team continued competition at the 2018 NCAA Women’s Championships on Friday morning at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.

The Hoosiers will bring back three swimmers, one diver and a relay for finals on Friday night at the NCAA Championships. Lilly King, Jessica Parratto, Ali Rockett and the 200 medley relay will all compete in the Championship Final of their events, while Kennedy Goss will compete in the Consolation Final.

100 Butterfly

In the 100 butterfly, Christine Jensen just missed qualifying for the Consolation Final, placing 17th overall with a time of 52.05. Shelby Koontz improved 10 spots from her seed time in the event, taking 24th overall with a mark of 52.48.

200 Freestyle

Senior Kennedy Goss earned a spot in the Consolation Final of the 200 freestyle, qualifying 11th overall with a time of 1:44.05. Goss’ time is the ninth-fastest in school history.

100 Breaststroke

Lilly King, the two-time defending NCAA champion in the 100 breaststroke, will be the top seed in the Championship Final on Friday night. King touched the wall with a pool record time of 57.35 that ties for the seventh-best time in school history.

100 Backstroke

Senior Ali Rockett qualified seventh overall in the 100 backstroke to earn a place in the Championship Final on Friday night. Rockett tied her personal-best with a time of 51.25. Classmate Marie Chamberlain took 18th overall, moving up 16 spots from her seed time with a personal-best time of 52.09.

200 Medley Relay

The Hoosier 200 medley relay of Ali Rockett, Lilly King, Christine Jensen and Grace Haskett qualified as the top-seed in the Championship Final with a pool record time of 1:35.12.

3-Meter Dive

Redshirt junior Jessica Parratto qualified for the Championships Final of the 3-meter dive for the second time in her career, placing seventh in the prelims with a score of 342.30. Parratto placed seventh for the Hoosiers in the event in 2015 and 14th last year.

The 2018 NCAA Championships will continue on Friday evening with the finals of the 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 3-meter dive. The action gets underway at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Be sure to keep up with all the latest news on the Indiana men's and women's swimming and diving teams on social media – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

100 Butterfly

17. Christine Jensen – 52.05

24. Shelby Koontz – 52.48

200 Freestyle

Kennedy Goss – 1:44.05 (Consolation Final)

100 Breaststroke

Lilly King – 57.35 (Championship Final; Pool Record)

100 Backstroke

Ali Rockett – 51.25 (Championship Final; Personal Best)

18. Marie Chamberlain – 52.09 (Personal Best)

200 Medley Relay

Ali Rockett, Lilly King, Christine Jensen, Grace Haskett – 1:35.12 (Championship Final; Pool Record)

3-Meter Dive

Jessica Parratto – 342.30 (Championship Final)

Courtesy: IU Athletics